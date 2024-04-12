Peru has suspended imports of fresh Chilean stone fruit (nectarines, cherries, plumcots, peaches, plums, and apricots) and apples, citing the imminent risk of spreading the Oriental fruit moth, Grapholita molesta.

The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation of Peru, through the National Agricultural Health Service (SENASA), announced the immediate suspension of phytosanitary protocol on Friday for these products through Directorial Resolution No. 014-2024-MIDAGRI-SENASA-DSV, issued per the Plant Quarantine Regulation.

SENASA said the measure will continue pending the results of an investigation with Chilean authorities. This process will include updates to pest risk analysis studies and phytosanitary requirements to continue trading these fruits safely.

The Peruvian entity said multiple detections of the Grapholita molesta had been made at points of entry, leading to an emergency technical meeting with the Agricultural and Livestock Service of Chile.

The latest measure stipulates that shipments destined for Peru may only be inspected if they have a phytosanitary import permit issued before the date of publication of the Directorial Resolution and have been certified and shipped in the country of origin before the regulation was made effective.

Oriental fruit moth is a quarantine pest for Peru that mainly affects stone fruit crops and apples. The insect causes severe damage by feeding on developing fruit, causing perforations and internal damage.

SENASA said the entry of this pest would cause significant economic losses for producers of these fruits.

