OZblu breaks own record with world's heaviest blueberry - FreshFruitPortal.com

OZblu says it has broken its own Guinness World Record for the heaviest blueberry, weighing in at 16.20 grams.

In March 2018, OZblu set the previous record with a blueberry weighing 12.39 grams.

The giant blueberry is the result of world-renowned plant breeders, Dave and Leasa Mazzardis, who founded and own Natures Select breeding program.

A news release said the pair continuously strive to produce superior low-chill evergreen blueberry genetics that are commercially viable for growers, and offer the consumer an exceptional eating experience, boasting juicier, crunchier and tastier characteristics, as well as an extended shelf life.

“While larger blueberries are a result of this natural selection process, and although some markets do prefer ‘jumbo’ size berries, our focus amongst other agronomical traits remains delivering a consistent and quality eating experience to the consumer”, says Dave Mazzardis.

OZblu’s whopper of record-breaking blueberry was recorded in Wilbinga, Australia weighing in at 16.20g with a diameter of 36.3mm. An average size OZblu blueberry is around 18mm in diameter.

The mighty world record-breaking blueberry, weighing 3.51g more than 2018’s GWR.

The blueberries diameter was recorded at 36.3mm, compared to 35.7mm in 2018.

“It’s important to remember however that size isn’t all that matters” says Roger Horak, founder of United Exports.

“We are intent on growing the best blueberries on the market and this means that taste, crunch and flavour are our priorities. Dave and Leasa just happen to grow record sized fruit too. The innovation that Dave and Leasa have delivered to the blueberry category, is truly nothing short of ground breaking for this incredible super fruit, and will go down in history! ”, claims Horak.

Blueberries have become one of the most sought after superfoods as a result of their countless health properties. Due to the global demand for new variety blueberries, OZblu is rapidly increasing their global blueberry production in order to supply the market year-round. Who knows they very well may break their own world record for the third time in a row.

View OZblu’s Guinness World Record here.