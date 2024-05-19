Native to North America, blueberries have been around for over 13,000 years. Their rise to popularity has given place to a dynamic market, with new varieties being developed yearly.

Take a look at some of our most-read blueberry stories.

The Florida blueberry industry recently wrapped its 2023-24 season, with the Sunshine State posting outstanding quality and volumes. However, a fruit oversupply forced growers to finalize the campaign slightly earlier than anticipated.

Produce giant Oppy announced the launch of two new proprietary jumbo and pink blueberry varieties: Pink Cosmo and Hunkaberry. The recent launch is the result of Oppy’s collaboration with family-owned G&M Farms.

In a promising conclusion to the 2023-2024 season, Chilean blueberry exports are poised to surpass initial estimates, signaling a positive trajectory for the industry. The Chilean Blueberry Fruit Committee reports that shipments are projected to exceed 86,000 tons, showcasing an increase from the Committee's earlier projection of 82,300 tons, albeit with a slight decrease compared to the previous season's figures.

North South Africa's blueberry season has started and industry growers anticipate a growth in exports of 10%.

Blueberry shipments are expected to be underway within four weeks but major exports will only happen after the harvest of the Western Cape ramps in the second half of the year.

The Moroccan blueberry industry has steadily ascended to international prominence, marking a journey of strategic cultivation and sustainable growth. Since the inception of blueberry plantations in 2005, the nation has witnessed a remarkable surge, with blueberry acreage expanding more than 15-fold over the past 15 years.

Positioned at the crossroads of a privileged location and favorable environmental conditions, Morocco has emerged as a key player in the global blueberry market.

Agronomist Betina Ernst addresses the weather phenomena that altered production cycles and created different market conditions for the crop in 2023-24.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe can be described as more than fruitful. In addition to the agreement to import cherries from Hungary, the supply of blueberries from Serbia has now been added.

The United States produced 711.2 million pounds of blueberries in 2023, making it the global leader in production. The North American Blueberry Council’s annual production report predicts a potential increase in volume for 2024.