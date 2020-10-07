Costa Rica's ag sector loses $37M in two days due to protests and roadblocks - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Costa Rican agricultural sector has lost more than $37m because of the roadblocks carried out by different groups of protesters that are against an eventual agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

The Ministry said banana producers have been the most affected, with losses that amount to $28.9m, followed by pineapple producers with $7.5m. This amount includes the production trapped in the blockages and the products that couldn't be taken out of the farms.

The most affected companies reportedly include the Camara de Piñeros Unidos, Congelados y Jugos del Valle Verde SA, Golden Bio Fructus, Inversiones Piña Alegre, Tropicales del Valle, and Exportaciones Norteñas.

In addition, there are 10 trucks loaded with cassava trapped in the blockages, with estimated losses of $1.5m.

According to the government, the blockades also affect the production shifts of these companies, because they have impacted the travel routes of their personnel, specifically those located in the western region.