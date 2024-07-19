Iranian fresh produce trader sees potential in Costa Rican bananas

After a tour of Latin American producers, the CEO of Iranian trader Zarrin Group believes there's potential in bringing Costa Rican bananas to the Middle East market.

New sources of fruit supply are often required in the republic since the trading relationship with the United States is highly dependent on the decisions of new presidents. Zarrin Group has been exploring new opportunities in Latin America to bring in bananas and maybe other products to the Middle East.

According to Zarrin's CEO, Alireza Emami, the company is exploring different markets in terms of economic policies and offers.

Bananas are popular in the Middle East. In 2022 Iran imported $62.1 million in Bananas, becoming the 33rd largest importer of the fruit in the world.

Although the banana business in the country faced losses in 2023, Zarrin has kept the relationship with banana importers, like Ecuador, alive.

Now, after meeting the head of the National Banana Corporation of Costa Rica, Jorge Arturo Sauma Aguilar, the head of Zarrin believes there's a promising opportunity for cooperation.