U.S. table grape storage numbers below previous two seasons - FreshFruitPortal.com

There are currently fewer table grapes in storage in California than at the same time during the previous two seasons, according to a USDA report.

There were 9.3m boxes in storage as of Sept. 30, according to the Western Fruit Report Grape Cold Storage Summary.

This compares with 10.4m boxes on the same date last year, and 12.9m boxes in 2018.

The Scarlet Royal variety had the highest number of grapes in storage with 2.2m boxes - half of the 2018 figure and 1m below 2019.

The next biggest variety was Autumn King. But unlike Scarlet Royal, the storage numbers of this variety on Sept. 30 have been showing an upward trend over the last three years, with 1.7m boxes this year compared with 1m in 2018.

The next two largest varietal categories - 'other white' and 'other red' - have both seen downward trends over the last three years, now registering 1.5 and 1.4m boxes respectively.

Alison and Red Globe have also been declining, while Sweet Globe has been rising.