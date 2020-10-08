Markon launches cardboard clamshells - FreshFruitPortal.com

California-based Markon Cooperative has launched a new cardboard, fully recyclable strawberry clamshell, which is now available to foodservice operators.

The innovative package, designed for its Markon First Crop (MFC) two-pound strawberries, is made with food-grade adhesives and printed with vegetable-based inks.

The clamshell is 100% recyclable within operators’ existing recycling options.

“Bringing to market a more sustainable packaging option for our members and foodservice operators is an important step in our commitment to make meaningful changes to reduce our environmental impact while still inspiring culinary innovation and creativity,” said Mark Shaw, Markon’s Vice President of Operations.

“By converting the 4/2-pound MFC Strawberry clamshells from plastic to cardboard, nearly 30 tons of plastic will be saved annually from going into landfills.”

Markon partnered with California Giant Berry Farms to create the new cardboard clamshells. The foodservice-friendly, 4/2-pound pack size is being packed in California and available in limited supply exclusively to operators through Markon’s member companies.

“Markon continues to be at the forefront of delivering fresh ideas and culinary innovation, and this new sustainable packaging for foodservice produce is yet another example of how we are actively working to push the industry and our operators forward,” added Shaw.