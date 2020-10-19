GreenTech Live: The earth in a greenhouse, labor scarcity and geothermal energy - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GreenTech Live & Online on 20, 21 and 22 October inspires the global food and flower production industry with topics such as ‘What if we place the earth inside a greenhouse’, ‘Labour scarcity and a happier workforce’ and ‘Greenhouses facilities powered by renewable energy’.

At GreenTech’s first virtual edition, this and more is presented on three stages: Main stage (with thought leaders), Xpert theatre (crop optimization sessions) and Café Talks (new emerging markets).

Highlights program

During the knowledge sessions, experts share their insights. For example:

Ruud Koornstra (speaker on behalf of Verkade Climate) will talk about the role of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and horticulture. ‘What if we could start from scratch? What if we forget about targets, budgets, and investments? What if we start with building a better and cleaner earth? What if we place the earth inside a greenhouse? Koornstra will take you on a journey from a greenhouse to a paradise on earth.

He explains: “If our planet would be a huge greenhouse, we could create the perfect environment. The horticulture businesses are far ahead when we talk about sustainability and we should follow their lead”. Tuesday 20 October 12.30 – 12.50 hrs CET, Main stage.

Dr. Marit Brommer (Executive Director International Geothermal Association) will take the lead in a panel discussion together with Alexander Richter (ThinkGeoEnergy) as moderators about the usage of geothermal energy in greenhouses. The panel will consist of: Tamás Benedikti (Árpád Agrár Ltd.), Dr. Björn Örvar (ORF Genetics), Ragnar Atli Tomasson (Jurt Hydroponics/ Nordic Wasabi) and Edward Verbakel (VB Group).

Brommer explains why this is an interesting development: “Geothermal and Greenhouses are a great combination! The Greenhouse sector is looking for solutions for sustainable, clean energy for their operations. Geothermal can deliver a cost-effective, renewable, zero-carbon energy source. By playing on each other’s strengths both sectors can contribute to meeting the Paris goals of a net-zero future”. Thursday 22 October 11.30 – 12.30 hrs CET, Café Talks.

Another highlight in the programme is ‘How future labour systems battle labour scarcity and are the driver to a more efficient and happier workforce'. Temro Douw (Product Manager Ridder) explains that the use of labour systems will positively influence the workforce which will result in a more efficient operation process. Thursday 22 October 15.30 – 15.45 hrs CET, Main stage.

Interested in GreenTech Live & Online? Please visit www.greentech.nl for more information and to register.

GreenTech Amsterdam 2021

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 15 – Thursday 17 June 2021. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals. GreenTech focuses on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face.

All Dutch front runners, greenhouse builders and suppliers are present. In 2019 a total of 12,489 professionals from 114 countries visited GreenTech Amsterdam. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands.

More information via the website