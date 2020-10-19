Salmonella outbreak linked to peaches is over - FreshFruitPortal.com

The salmonella outbreak linked to peaches supplied by Prima Wawona and Wawona Packing Co. has been declared over, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is continuing to investigate.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Public Health Agency of Canada declared the outbreak over, with 101 and 57 confirmed cases people in each country respectively.

In the U.S., the cases were recorded across 17 states and 28 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported in either country.

The FDA’s traceback investigation identified multiple distributors, packing facilities, and orchards that supplied peaches during the time period of interest.

Investigators from FDA, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) visited Wawona packing facilities and/or orchards that likely supplied peaches to Prima Wawona during the timeframe of interest.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing, but the cause and source of the outbreak has not yet been determined.

"Thus far, in an effort to investigate several possible pathways of contamination, FDA has completed over 570 product and environmental sample analyses from multiple facility locations and/or peach orchards, including environmental swabs, peaches and peach tree leaf samples," the FDA said.

"At this time, sample collection and analysis is underway related to additional peach orchards. A genetic match to the outbreak strain has yet to be identified in any of the samples collected, although a different serotype of Salmonella was detected in one sample collected and analyzed during the investigation.

"No peaches linked to the positive sample ever reached the marketplace. Although the outbreak is being declared over, FDA will continue its investigation and will communicate any findings that could assist future prevention efforts."

On August 22, Prima Wawona recalled bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches that they supplied to retailers nationwide.

The recalled products are now well beyond expiration and likely no longer on the market or in consumers’ homes, the FDA said. However, consumers who may have frozen the recalled bagged peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1 to August 19 or the recalled loose/bulk peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona from June 1 to August 3 should throw them away.