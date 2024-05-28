FDA warns of cyanide poisoning risk in apricot seeds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned about the toxic amygdalin content found in Apricot Power brand apricot seeds.

When consumed, amygdalin can lead to fatal cyanide poisoning.

The FDA reviewed analytical packets from the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) from three samples collected by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), representing the products listed below, and found them all to contain the toxic compound amygdalin:

Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-015 (California Select) -Net weight 8oz (227g)

Seeds Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-016 (Organic Turkish Select) – Net weight 8oz (227g)

Seeds Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-017 (South African Select) – Net weight 16oz (454g)

Mild-to-moderate symptoms of acute cyanide toxicity include difficulty breathing (dyspnea), bluish discoloration of the skin or mucous membranes (cyanosis), weakness, and lightheadedness.

Symptoms of severe acute toxicity include coma, seizures, stupor, dysrhythmias, cardiovascular collapse, and metabolic acidosis.

The FDA advises consumers who have ingested any of the products listed above to contact their healthcare provider immediately. Even if these products have not been used recently, consumers should still be evaluated to prevent harmful effects.

After receiving the initial complaint and sample results from DSHS, the FDA notified Apricot Power of the results and initial concerns, but the firm declined to recall the products.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing.