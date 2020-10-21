Grape storage numbers closer to last year - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. grape storage numbers approach last year's levels, but remain far below 2018

October 21 , 2020

The volume of U.S. table grapes in storage is now closer to last year's level by the same date, but remains well below the bumper 2018 season.

As of Oct. 15, there were 11.1m boxes in storage, according to the USDA's Western Fruit Report Grape Cold Storage Summary.

This is 700,000 boxes fewer than the 11.7m registered by the same date last year, which is a smaller gap between the two years than the previous grape storage report from Sept. 30.

But it is significantly lower than the 16.1m boxes recorded by the same date in the 2018 season, where they were significant supplies of fruit in October and November following a bumper crop.

Since Sept. 30 this year - when 9.3m boxes were in storage - the number of boxes of Autumn King has increased from 1.7m to 2.3m.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Royal has dropped slightly from 2.2m to 2.1m. The 'other red' category has increased from 1.4m to 2m, but the 'other white' category has decreased from 1.5m to 1.2m.

Storage numbers of the Great Green variety has also dropped from 897,102 to 626,001, while Timco has increased from 334,934 to 589,380.

 

