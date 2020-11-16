IBO releases special edition report on blueberry industry

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) has released a special edition of its periodic reports on the blueberry industry. The report focuses on providing the most accurate and up-to-date statistics and data on the state of the blueberry industry in the Americas region.

“While the IBO remains neutral on the subject of the recent Section 201 trade dispute which has been initiated in the United States, the industry can be assured that the IBO remains committed to providing accurate and up-to-date data on the state of the industry, including the provision of information on trends and performance,” said IBO President, Peter McPherson.

The report is available here in a new interactive platform intended to provide greater access and analysis for all users.

The report is also open and free to the industry, representing a glimpse of what will be presented in the larger comprehensive biennial global State of the Industry Report to be released in the second quarter of calendar year 2021.

“The IBO is committed to fostering the common goal of increased worldwide consumption of blueberries in all forms and the general health and growth of the industry. I encourage those involved in the industry to utilize this information and improve their understanding of the industry and its growth trajectory,” said McPherson.

In recognition of the disruptions caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, the IBO delayed its biennial conference which was originally planned for August 2020 in Peru. The current plan is to hold the conference in the third quarter of calendar year 2021.

Further details will be announced early in calendar year 2021.