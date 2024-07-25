IBO announces 2024 Global State of the Blueberry Industry report

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) is thrilled to announce the launch of the '2024 Global State of the Blueberry Industry report.

This release will be inaugurated through a live webinar hosted by editor Cort Brazelton and Colin Fain, the leader of the research team behind the report.

The event is scheduled for August 15th at 2pm GMT. During the webinar, key topics will be discussed, including field efficiency and productivity, benchmarks on quality, blueberry health research, the application of ESGs to blueberries and global blueberry prices.

This year's comprehensive report represents a significant advancement in our understanding of the blueberry sector. The 2024 edition offers a thorough analysis of the latest trends, data, and projections, providing stakeholders with invaluable insights into the evolving market dynamics.

During the webinar, Cort Brazelton and Colin Fain will present an in-depth overview of the report, highlighting key findings, emerging trends, and critical conclusions. Attendees will have the chance to gain first-hand insights from the experts who shaped this year's research. "In the evolving landscape of the blueberry industry, it's crucial to base our strategies on reliable data and informed analysis," said Cort Brazelton.

Colin Fain added, "The decision to make the report freely available reflects the IBO’s commitment to transparency. Only through open information sharing can the industry navigate the challenges it's presented, such as varietal changes and the impacts of climate change, which greatly affected Peru this year, and by extension global markets."

Interactive Q&A

The webinar will feature a question-and-answer session, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with the expert panel. Participants are strongly encouraged to come prepared with their queries and partake in meaningful dialogues concerning the industry’s future.

Free Access

Following the webinar, the 2024 Global State of the Blueberry Industry report will be accessible to the public for free on the IBO’s website. This initiative underscores the IBO's dedication to transparency and the growth of the blueberry industry on a global scale.

Don't miss this opportunity to be among the first to explore the 2024 Global State of the Blueberry Industry report. Save the date for August 15th at 2pm GMT and join us for this landmark event in the global blueberry industry.