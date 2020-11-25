Dole recalls organic romaine hearts due to E. coli concerns

Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of cases of organic romaine hearts after a sample tested positive for E. coli in Michigan.

The products being recalled are Dole brand Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk, combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20

No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall, nor is it related to the current E. coli outbreaks being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were shipped to Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia.

A package of the three-pack romaine yielded a positive result for pathogenic non-O157 E.coli STEC (Shiga-toxin-produce E. coli) by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, according to the recall notice.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. This voluntary recall does not apply to any bagged or clamshell salad romaine product.

The FDA in late October announced two E. coli outbreaks with genetic links to previous romaine events, although a product has not yet been identified.

Additionally, Tanimura & Antle in early November recalled packaged single head romaine due to concerns it may be contaminated with E. coli.