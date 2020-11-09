Tanimura & Antle recalls romaine over possible E. coli contamination

California-based grower-shipper Tanimura & Antle is recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce due to possible contamination with E. coli.

The news comes days after the FDA announced that there were two active E. coli outbreaks in the U.S. with genetic links to past romaine events.

It will also come as a blow to the country's growers, who have been implementing stringent food safety protocols following numerous outbreaks linked to leafy greens over the past few years.

Tanimura & Antle said the recall relates to packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, 2020.

Packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. No other products or pack dates are being recalled. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

The recall is being conducted in consultation with FDA, and is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program.

A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to the following states: AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL.

The potentially affected product was shipped in cases packed in either 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case. Retailers and distributors can identify the potentially affected products through the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker attached to exterior of the case. The PTI codes are 571280289SRS1 and 57128029 0SRS1.

Tanimura & Antle said it is "unlikely" that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed. W

"We are asking that if any of the packaged single head romaine described above is in the possession of consumers, retailers or distributors, the product be disposed of and not consumed," it said.