NZ: T&G launches fresh produce charity for struggling families - FreshFruitPortal.com

New Zealand-based produce company T&G Global has launched a new charity to provide lower-income families with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fairgrow will gather produce from the multinational's domestic division, T&G Fresh, in addition to surplus and donated produce from growing partners.

National levels of food insecurity have risen sharply in recent months due to increased financial hardship brought on by the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has turned many people’s lives upside down and right now large numbers of Kiwis are finding it difficult to provide healthy and nutritious food to their families, and this need is outstripping what’s currently being donated,” said Andrew Keaney, managing director T&G Fresh.

"As a country of nutritious fresh food producers, we want to provide people with a fair go and make the most of Aotearoa’s [New Zealand's] produce."

In addition to attempting to curve food insecurity, Fairgrow is also a step in addressing the issue of food waste. An estimated NZ$872 million (US$615 million) worth of food is wasted annually with approximately 122,500 metric tons sent to landfills.

“We know addressing food insecurity will require everyone, including business, government, and community groups, to work together and take collaborative action,” said Keaney.

“Fairgrow will help with this by also raising funds to buy produce when it’s not in abundance or readily available, thereby providing Kiwis in need with greater availability throughout the year. Furthermore, at various times of the year, some produce might be left in the ground or on trees as it may not have a natural commercial home. Fairgrow will make financial contributions towards helping harvest and donate some of these crops.”

Earlier this year, T&G Fresh became a foundational partner of the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), a hub for food donations from producers and suppliers which then oversees the distribution of the products to food banks and charities As a foundational partner of the NZFN, Fairgrow will help to supply fresh produce to meet the national demand.

“Using our existing infrastructures like our trucks, nationwide distribution network, and cool stores, we’ll efficiently aggregate donated produce from across the country, and work with our partners at NZFN, so they can get it out to communities who need it the most,” explained Kearney.

