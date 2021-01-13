Oppy expands international reach with new team member in South Africa

Press Release

With the addition of Sila Louw to Oppy’s international team, the leading grower, marketer and distributor of fresh produce has put down roots on a new continent.

Louw, who is based in Cape Town, comes to his grower relations position at Oppy with over 10 years of experience in fresh produce in South Africa. His varied background in the industry encompasses numerous roles including marketing, branding, as well as commercial and stakeholder management for a variety of large South African companies.

Louw also brings to the table deep local knowledge of various key categories including grapes, avocados and citrus, in addition to tried and tested expertise in growing international operations.

His position with Oppy will focus on cultivating strong and long-lasting relationships with growers across a broad spectrum. Louw will be instrumental in carefully explaining the Oppy model in North America and outlining all the services Oppy can provide to ensure growers' products are cared for every step of the way.

Louw will also be very active in product and market development opportunities throughout the African continent as new items and new countries of origin continue to emerge in this region.

“As Oppy continues to expand its on-the-ground presence in key growing regions around the world, we are excited that Sila’s appointment will help solidify our reach in South Africa, where we already have a well-established history with key partners,” Oppy’s Senior Vice President of Categories and Marketing James Milne said.

“Sila’s invaluable local knowledge and expertise will add to the considerable value proposition that Oppy offers its customers.”

Oppy currently markets grapes and citrus from South Africa, with strategic plans for growth within these categories as well as others such as kiwifruit, apples and avocados to name but a few.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Oppy because as an organization, they are incredibly passionate and caring about their products, their partners and customers,” Louw said.

“Oppy actually reflects and lives its values on a daily basis, encapsulated by the expect the world from us promise. It’s because of this approach that Oppy has become synonymous with strong relationships and good communication, as well as respect and trust across our industry.”