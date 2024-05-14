Rimi leads sustainable supply chain transformation with IFCO's RPCs for fruit and vegetable import and domestic flows in the Baltics

Press release, IFCO

MUNICH, Germany, May 14, 2024 - IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, announces a strategic collaboration with Rimi, one of the top retailers in the Baltics, to drive sustainable change in the region's fresh grocery sector. Through this partnership, IFCO empowers Rimi to pioneer innovative solutions that significantly reduce environmental impact by minimizing waste and carbon emissions across the supply chain. By implementing IFCO's reusable packaging, this collaboration not only strengthens Rimi's commitment to environmental responsibility but also enhances operational efficiency by streamlining logistics and reducing operational costs.

"We are proud to partner with Rimi and set a new standard for sustainability in the Baltics' fresh grocery sector. With this collaboration, we have the opportunity to inspire positive change and pave the way for a greener supply chain in the region," said Daniel Schellenberg, IFCO Vice President CEE & ACH.

IFCO and Rimi partnership: generating a tangible environmental and business impact

With the transition to IFCO reusable plastic containers (RPCs), Rimi eliminates the use of one-way cardboard boxes that previously serviced 95% of their fresh fruit and vegetable flows. The remaining 5% replaces rigid crates, further unifying the process, simplifying administration, and delivering additional environmental and operational efficiencies in reverse logistics due to the collapsible nature of the IFCO crates.

"By partnering with IFCO we are on a path to achieve an estimated CO2 saving of 3,500 tons per year, demonstrating the tangible environmental benefits of the collaboration. Additionally, the switch to sustainable packaging ensures that we are future-proofing our business, by already aligning with the upcoming EU PPWR regulation," explains Zanda Sadre, Rimi Baltic Corporate Responsibility and Communications Director.

Enhancing logistics efficiency with IFCO RPC adoption

Adopting IFCO RPCs streamlines processes and standardizes crate types across the supply chain. This simplifies logistics, improves efficiency, and reduces waste, by eliminating the need to manage individual crate fleets with local growers. The transition to IFCO crates promises increased overall effectiveness, ensuring a more streamlined and sustainable flow of produce from farm to store shelves.

Rimi's holistic approach: IFCO crates in import and export flows

Rimi solidifies its position as an industry leader by becoming the first retailer in the Baltics to adopt RPCs for both import and export flows. This strategic decision emphasizes Rimi's pioneering role in driving sustainability initiatives within the region's fresh grocery sector. The transition to RPCs on the international scope enhances operational efficiency and procedural transparency, greatly simplifying logistic processes.