Agronometrics in Charts: The "green gold" craze during Super Bowl in U.S.

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Cristian Crespo illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Super Bowl N°55 will be played on Sunday, February 7. This unique-to-America sporting event is the most-watched in the world in a single day, surpassing even the FIFA World Cup final.

This football game, which is treated as a rightful holiday in the U.S., takes place on the first Sunday of every February.

During this time of year, the avocado market also has its own championship as the “Green Gold” market behaves in a remarkable way; with its most popular consumption in the form of guacamole.

The graph below shows the historical volume of avocados from November to March, the time when avocado imports to the U.S., principally from Mexico, increase to meet the demand during the days leading up to the Super Bowl. The peak comes during January every year.

It should be noted that the volumes of avocados from Mexico have been the highest in recent seasons for the same date.

Historical volume of Mexican avocados in the U.S. market (kg)

In relation to the prices of avocados in the North American market, we can see from the graph below that this season has seen lower prices at US$1.92 than those of previous years. This reports a 22% decrease year-on-year most likely due to the high volumes coming from Mexico this season.

Historical prices of Mexican avocados in the U.S. market (USD/kg)

