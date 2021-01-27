Church Brothers Farms Hires Marketing Director - FreshFruitPortal.com

Press Release

SALINAS, Calif. – Jennifer Wagner Sanchez has joined Church Brothers Farms as director of marketing.

Sanchez has more than 20 years of experience in the fresh produce industry in marketing, sales and category management roles.

She was most recently at Driscoll’s as director of retail sales and, previous to that, was vice president of marketing and category management at Green Giant Fresh.

At Church Brothers Farms, Sanchez’s responsibilities will include directing brand management, communications and messaging, event management, new product launches and the design and development of collateral for the company’s retail and foodservice business.

“We are excited to have the leadership and experience that Jennifer adds to our marketing team,” said Rick Russo, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “As we continue to grow into retail, we are charging her with generating marketing plans that will create success for our customers and align with our overall sales objectives.”

Sanchez is working to complete her doctorate in business administration with a focus in marketing at Liberty University. She holds a bachelor of arts degree and a master’s of business administration degree from Azusa Pacific University. She lives in Gilroy, Calif., with her husband and sons.