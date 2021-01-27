Red Sun Farms announces 2021 growth plans - FreshFruitPortal.com

North American greenhouse grower, Red Sun Farms has announced plans for continued expansion in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico as a response to customer demands.

According to the company, an ‘unprecedented’ amount of investment has been placed in facilities so as to provide customers with locally-grown produce.

In 2020, Red Sun Farms completed 27 acres of construction as part of a three-phase project totaling 63.8 acres in Kingsville, Ontario while a second investment added an additional 18 acres of high-tech greenhouse farming

The company’s Mexico location likewise saw growth, successfully adding 25 acres before its winter crop. In 2021, an additional 35 more acres will be added for the next winter season.

There are also plans to add to increase capacity in distribution centers in Ontario and Pharr, Texas as part of its effort to support greenhouse developments.

Ontario will increase its cold storage capacity by an additional 22,500 square feet (sqft) while the Texas location will add 40,000sqft. This will bring the facilities sizes up to 62,500sqft and 106,000sqft respectively.

In regards to this growth, Carlos Visconti, CEO of Red Sun Farms Canada & the USA said “The Red Sun Farms team continues to build its business on sustainable growth across Mexico, USA, and Canada. This announcement supports our commitment to deliver the very best produce to our customers throughout the year. ”

"We are investing in our facilities to align with our retail partners’ demands. "