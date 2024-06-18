Divine Flavor extends grape program into California

Grape grower-shipper Divine Flavor has announced an expansion of its table grape offerings from California. The expansion is slated to begin in July and it’s a collaboration with Niabell Farms.

The expansion into Bakersfield will bridge the gap between the end of the Mexican season and the start of the South American imports, thus “fulfilling an essential window for Divine Flavor’s year-round supply of premium table grapes,” the company said in a release.

Divine Flavor currently produces grapes at its vineyards, Grupo Alta, based in Jalisco and Sonora, Mexico, with the harvest running from April to July. The firm also has strategic grape-growing partnerships throughout Peru, Chile, and South Africa which supply the brand from November to April-May.

However, this initiative marks the company’s first branded grape supply from the United States.

“We have a footprint in the early, mid, and late parts of California with 100% proprietary varieties, focusing on the best flavor and the newer generation of table grapes,” said the firm’s Senior VP of Sales, Carlos Bon.

Niabell Farms will begin packing for the Divine Flavor brand starting in mid-July as the Sonora, Mexico, season concludes.

“We know how important flavor and great eating grapes are to this industry and we are happy to be the partners who will help Divine Flavor continue supplying their customers with the best proprietary varieties the industry has to offer,” said Niabell Farms President and CEO Jon Williams.

Crop update

Sonora is approximately halfway through its grape season. However, the region faced a challenging start as it competed with other fruit categories like cherries, berries, and stone fruit, along with late grape arrivals from Chile.

Despite the tough beginning, Mexican table grapes are now positioning themselves favorably as the Sonora grape deal moves into the mid to late weeks of June, Divine Flavor stated.

“It’s been a challenging start to the Sonora season; however, we are excited for these next few weeks as this is when Divine Flavor starts harvesting our specialty varieties,” Bon added.

Divine Flavor has one of the latest ranches in Caborca, Sonora, that will harvest the company’s late candy varieties until the first weeks of July just before their California crop arrives.

“There will be a lot of focus these next few weeks on Sweet Celebration, Sweet Globe, and of course our dessert menu: Cotton Candy, Gummyberries, and Jellyberries,” said Bon.