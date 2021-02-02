Naturipe kicks-off FeBLUEary with new digital platforms

Press Release

Naturipe, the world’s largest producer of fresh blueberries, is excited to announce its celebration of FeBLUEary for the fifth consecutive year. The campaign begins on February 1 and highlights the first organic blueberry peak season of 2021.

This year, Naturipe is expanding its FeBLUEary program from traditional in-store merchandising to popular digital platforms. This ensures the FeBLUEary promotions and deals are available to consumers both in-store and through online shopping throughout the month.

“A lot has changed since our last FeBLUEary campaign,” said CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing at Naturipe. “We’ve seen a shift in the way consumers buy their groceries. We know that now more than ever, they are relying on e-commerce to restock their fridges."

"That’s why we’re meeting consumers where they are by bringing our campaign to their favorite online grocery shopping applications. We’re ensuring consumers have access to the organic blueberries they know and love, especially during peak season when we’re seeing promotional volumes.”

Naturipe’s annual FeBLUEary campaign was launched in 2017 to celebrate the industry’s first organic blueberry peak season of the year. While its organic blueberries reach the first promotable volumes in February, Naturipe’s organic and conventional berries are available all year round.

“For consumers who prefer organic blueberries, now’s a great time for them to get their hands on the fruit,” said Arias. “Our organic blueberries are fresh, firm, and burst with flavor all year long, and our FeBLUEary campaign is a fun way for retailers to promote the berry when we have record-high volumes in February.”

Retailers can encourage consumers to follow @naturipe on Instagram and @Naturipe on Facebook for more information about organic blueberries, including where they are grown, fun facts, farm-fresh stories, recipes, and more.