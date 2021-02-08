Mexican mango season off to strong start - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Mexican mango is beginning the 2021 season with a strong start as higher volumes are expected than in recent years, according to one figure within the industry.

Jessica Bohlman, communications manager for the National Mango Board told FreshFruitPortal.com that the 2021 Mexican mango season up to mid-June is expected to bring in significantly higher volumes than the previous year.

“The first part of the Mexican season (up to mid-June) is expected to be about 12% higher than the previous season, with an estimated volume of about 42 million boxes,” she said.

This amount is also 11 percent higher than the average 5-year (2016-2020) volumes. Based on current projections higher volumes are expected starting the last week of May and through June.

Equally encouraging is the outlook for operations and demand. Bohlman stated that no difficulty, in particular, is currently expected in terms of logistics or operations saying “At this time we do not foresee any issues regarding operations or logistics. However, should anything arise we will report it in our weekly crop report.”

Demand, meanwhile, reportedly saw an increase in 2020 which is projected to continue into 2021 despite difficulties resulting from the pandemic.

“Although mango demand in the foodservice sector has decreased, this did not affect overall demand in 2020 and we do not expect it to affect in 2021,” said Bohlman.