Texas citrus losses from storm estimated to be at least $300M

Texas faces crop losses of at least $300 million due to this week’s unusual winter storm, Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter asking for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The damage could further pressure food inflation, which is on the rise around the world due to hoarding of staple crops and supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas storm and resulting power outages also killed calves in the top cattle-producing state, shut down meat plants and threatened crops such as oats.

Abbott cited early estimates by industry association Texas Citrus Mutual showing Texas citrus sustained approximately $305 million loss to the crop in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.