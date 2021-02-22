Texas citrus losses from storm estimated to be at least $300M

Texas citrus losses from storm estimated to be at least $300M

February 22 , 2021

Texas faces crop losses of at least $300 million due to this week’s unusual winter storm, Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter asking for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The damage could further pressure food inflation, which is on the rise around the world due to hoarding of staple crops and supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas storm and resulting power outages also killed calves in the top cattle-producing state, shut down meat plants and threatened crops such as oats.

Abbott cited early estimates by industry association Texas Citrus Mutual showing Texas citrus sustained approximately $305 million loss to the crop in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Dale Murden, a grapefruit grower and president of Texas Citrus Mutual, told Reuters the estimates account for losses this year and the potential for damaged trees to cut into next year’s crop.

“The night it started freezing, I could cut my grapefruit open and you could see ice building up in the fruit. It was turning fruit on the trees into slush. When it starts to get 80 degrees next week, that’ll rot very rapidly and fall off onto the ground,” Murden was quoted as saying.

“Not only did I lose my remaining crop, I’m going to be severely limited on what I can produce next year,” he added.

“We’ve had the perfect trifecta this season,” says Dale Murden, citrus grower and president of Texas Citrus Mutual. “We’ve endured the lingering drought, Hurricane Hanna and now the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre — all on top of the pandemic. It’s been an incredible ride.”

Photo: Dale Murden

You might also be interested in


Moroccan citrus exports forecast to grow exponenti ...
Soft citrus a bright spot in Northern Hemisphere c ...
Spain's CGC calls for EU to stop citrus imports fr ...
Spain: Second half of citrus season yields better ...
Global orange and soft citrus production to rise i ...
South Africa's Zebediela Citrus Estate to receive ...
Charleston port eyes South African citrus imports ...
U.S. authorizes imports of cold-treated South Afri ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands