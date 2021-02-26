Nogales sees continued diversification of new commodities

The key Nogales point of entry in Arizona continues to see demand for new commodities and specialty items, according to the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA).

The FPAA has been monitoring trends for commodities in southern Arizona, and it says new and specialty items continue to add value to Nogales as a produce hub.

In the last couple of months, commodities have been reintroduced to the area as demand grows for unique products. Additionally, the area has seen sustainable increases in volume for fresh produce that is common to the local industry, it said.

Nogales continues to expand with new commodities being imported into the U.S. each year, with highlights including figs, pomegranates, Brussel sprouts and lemons.

The FPPA said that although these items are uncommon to the Nogales area, the high-quality local infrastructure and the ease of sourcing items from Nogales means the industry is poised to fill demand for emerging items.

Southern Arizona continues to import reliable volumes of tomato, watermelon, cucumber, bell pepper, eggplant, and many other key vegetable items. Commodities with the greatest growth include strawberries, broccoli, and radicchio.

“Nogales has always been known for produce, from asparagus to zucchini,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “The growth in further new items exemplifies the innovation in new variety development to meet consumer and retailer demands.”