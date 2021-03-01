Fyffes aims to cut food loss in own operations by 80 percent by 2030

Ireland-based banana and tropical fruit company Fyffes says it is aiming to reduce food loss in its own operations by 80 percent by 2030.

The company said that reducing food loss and educating people on food waste are key targets of its Healthy Food for Healthy Lives sustainability pillar, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 12, Responsible Production and Consumption.

Caoimhe Buckley, Fyffes’ Director of Corporate Affairs says: “Our commitment to reducing food loss from our production processes is part of our Sustainability Strategy. We are planning to do this by repurposing our food loss through the development of new applications and uses for our core products, as well as further improving our logistics and planning capabilities.”

“As the world’s population increases, the challenge must be to feed more people by wasting less of the food being produced rather than to grow more food,” Buckley adds.

To reduce poverty and hunger, Fyffes also works with qualified partners around the globe to donate surplus food to people in need, including Philabundance in North America, Global Foodbanking Network in Latin America, FoodShare in the UK and FoodCloud in Ireland, to name a few.

Finally, as part of its efforts to educate people on food waste, Fyffes has partnered with leading UK sustainability charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) for their first Food Waste Action Week campaign.

Taking place from March 1 - 7, the aim of the initiative is to raise awareness about food waste and its impact on climate change. To help customers minimize food waste and stay healthy, Fyffes will be sharing simple and easy-to-follow tips on the Company’s social media channels throughout Food Waste Action Week using the hashtag #FoodWasteActionWeek.