June 19 , 2024
Organic trade between Mexico and US set record in 2023

Trade in organic products between the United States and Mexico reached record levels in 2023, according to a recent report from USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service. 

Last year, the top five U.S. organic exports to the Mexican market were apples, pears, grapes, spinach, and lettuce. Meanwhile, the leading organic imports into the United States from Mexico included avocados, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and organic tomatoes.

The report indicates that Mexico prioritizes selling its organic products to the U.S. and Canadian markets due to their proximity and efficient transportation channels, despite having numerous free trade agreements with other countries.

In 2023, the organically certified area in Mexico totaled 1,412,474 acres, with 60% designated for harvesting or collection and 40% for agricultural production.

Between 2022 and 2023, Mexico's organic production area increased for specific fruits. Area for organic oranges increased by 25%, mango area rose by 21%, and lemon area grew by 23%. The area planted to other organic products decreased during the same period.

In Mexico, coffee is the main organic product, both in terms of area planted and number of producers. As for fruits, based on 2023 data,  avocado, oranges, mangoes, bananas, grapes and lemons lead organic production.

