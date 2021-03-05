U.S. mango imports to see significant increase this season

The National Mango Board (NMB) estimates the total volume of mangos shipped to the U.S. over the next two months will be 34 percent higher year-on-year.

The 2021 Guatemalan season is expected to be about 40 percent higher in comparison to 2020, which was cut about four weeks short due to Covid-19.

The Guatemalan mango season began the last week of February and is expected to run until the first week of June, with a projection of approximately four million boxes.

Since the 2020 season ended abruptly, 2.8 million boxes, or about 20 percent less volume than projected was shipped. From 2015-19, the average shipment from Guatemala was about 3.8 million boxes.

"We usually see numbers around four million total boxes for Guatemala in any given season," NMB Executive Director Manuel Michel said.

"Since the 2020 season was impacted by Covid-19, it will obviously have an effect on year-over-year numbers, but when looking at the averages, our 2021 projection of 4 million boxes is very much comparable to what we usually see."

Peru and Mexico are currently harvesting, packing and exporting.

The Peruvian season is projected to be about six percent lower year-on-year, while the Mexican season, which lasts through the end of June is expected to be about 14 percent higher year-on-year.

Mexico's 2020 mango shipments were also affected by the pandemic during March and April, but the 2021 mango volumes during the same period are estimated to be normal when compared to prior years.

"This robust report provides information about volumes, varieties and shipments from main producing countries to the U.S." The report is available both in English and Spanish.

"This robust report provides information about volumes, varieties and shipments from main producing countries to the U.S." The report is available both in English and Spanish.