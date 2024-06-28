Fresh-cut mango preservation (FCM) should start in the growth and production process.

In the latest webinar by the National Mango Board organization titled "Strategies for fresh cut mango preservation," the speaker emphasized the importance of having a good product before implementing preservation techniques.

The major varieties used for fresh-cut mango preservation are the Kent, Keitt, and Tommy Atkins. Larger mangos are usually preferred for FCM and the Kent mango variety is the most used, due to its low fiber content and high yield of useable fruit tissue.

Due to the changes the FCM strategy could impose on the product, horticulture, and post-harvest, Professor Dr. Francine Cuquel made sure to redirect the focus to the importance that harvest and production play when utilizing FCM preservation.

What is FCM preservation?

First and foremost, FCM can change the mango's biochemical and microbial integrity. The mango tissue will soften during storage, and if that happens to a high degree, it could shorten shelf-life.

Once cell integrity is disrupted, the respiration rate is inevitably lowered, which can lead to lower quality. The higher the amount of ethylene released, the lower the overall shelf life and loss of water can lead to enzymatic browning.

A way to avoid enzymatic browning is to reduce the production of polyphenol oxidase by focusing on orchard fertilization and an optimum cultivar process.

"This has to be made clear to the industrial sector, it is important to produce a quality fruit," Cuquel said. "The key focus should be at the orchard, this is the main point of my presentation."

She explains that there are multiple research projects of pre-harvest minimally processed mangos but very little data about how to manage production at the orchard and what conditions should be implemented so the minimally processed product can satisfy consumer's needs and

Using the product at its perfect ripening stage is also crucial for preserving the mango.

The ideal stage should be stage four or the ripening stage, where the fruit has reached a complete conversion of starch and there's an ideal concentration of sweetness, acid taste, and good aroma. Using mangos in either stage three or five could ruin the product or diminish the minimum 10-day shelf life usually required by retailers.

For processing and preparation methods, conditions that foster quality and good fruit storage conditions are essential.

When being packed the fruit should be handled by professionals who understand the importance of cleanliness and the use of sharp tools to protect fruit condition.

Mangos should be stored in a well-ventilated, clean area with a temperature from 20 C and 22 C depending on fruit ripeness to avoid chilling injury. Relative humidity should be at 90% to 95%.

Fresh cut mango preservation strategies

Some new strategies that have been discovered to make FCM preservation free of contaminants, safe, and tasty are pulsed light, cold plasma, neutral electrolyzed water (NEW), and acid-electrolyzed water (AEW).

Cuquel says the advantages of pulsed light are that microbial resistance is not induced, is nonhazardous, and has low-cost effectiveness. Its only disadvantage is poor penetration depth.

Cold plasma, the first state of matter, is used to sterilize food by activating pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria and mold, on the surface of the product. However, research still needs to be done to see if after being treated the product will maintain sensorial quality.

The last two strategies NEW and AEW involve changing the pH of the water to destroy bacteria and fungi. However, NEW loses its potency quickly and doesn't remain neutral for a long time, and is reduced in the presence of organic compounds.

The AEW strategy can be stored but causes corrosion of equipment and there are only a few practical applications.

"This is only a thought-provoking presentation so that we can invest in research so the industry can have more available information to produce quality mango and satisfy consumer demand," explained Cuquel.

"We know very little about potential methods that can be used by the industry."