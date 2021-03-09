Agronometrics in Charts: A snapshot of tangerines, a new fruit on Agronometrics - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Cristian Crespo illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

They're not mandarins, they're not tangelos, they're not clementines, and they're not oranges...they're tangerines!

This week, we want to introduce you to a new fruit that will be available from now on in the Agronometrics platform - tangerines.

Its scientific name is Citrus tangerina Tanaka, it is a subspecies of Citrus reticulata (mandarins), and in most cases, they are known under the name of mandarins.

The word "tangerine" was originally an adjective meaning "native to Tangier", a port in Morocco, on the Strait of Gibraltar, the adjective was later applied to the fruit, once known as "Citrus nobilis var. tangerina", which grew in the Tangier region. They are distinct, in turn, from the Tangelos (Citrus tangelo J.W. Ingram & H.E. Moore).

We will begin a tour of the historical volumes of Tangerines in the U.S. market, which as the graph shows, showed an explosive increase from 2017 onwards. This is mainly because the USDA started reporting the fruit coming from California.

Historical volume (KG) of tangerines in the U.S. market

In recent years, the main origins of tangerines in the U.S. market have been California, Chile, Peru, Morocco and Florida. Although volumes from Florida have gradually decreased, while shipments from Chile and Peru have been increasing, as shown in the following graph.

Volumes of tangerines in the U.S. market, by origin

The average price of non-organic Tangerines in the US market was USD 1.87/kg - 18% lower than those of 2019.

Prices (USD/KG) of tangerines in the U.S. market

