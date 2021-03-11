Origine Group wraps up "complex" Italian kiwifruit season

Italian-Chilean kiwifruit consortium Origine Group says that it is wrapping up its Northern Hemisphere season, which it describes as "complex" due to various factors.

It said this season was "definitely challenging" due to the reduction in volume and sizes of the Italian green kiwifruit, and to the "very strong turbulence" on the logistics front. But it noted the season has nevertheless seen further development of the sales of the Italo-Chilean Consortium.

"The decrease in volume of the Italian green kiwifruit harvested in 2020, together with a growing global demand and a strong dollar, has led to a complex situation," said Alessandro Zampagna, Managing Director of Origine Group.

"On the one hand we gave priority to established business partners leaving out non-strategic sales, on the other hand, prices went up but competition with the Greek product was particularly difficult, especially in the first part of the season.

"Moreover, this year the logistical difficulties have multiplied, mainly due to the pandemic. Increases in fares, congested ports, last-minute changes and cancellations - continues Zampagna - in short, a very demanding season where we have done our best to ensure the arrival of the kiwifruit to our customers."

Nevertheless, overseas markets performed well, the company said, with a 21% increase in the volume sold and well over 100 containers shipped.

Sales were satisfactory in both the Far East and North American markets and for both the Sweeki and Made in Blu brands.

Although overseas shipments of Italian kiwis will end in a couple of weeks, sales continue in Europe, where demand remains good and the market interesting, in the prospect of a positive end to the season.

"We are already preparing the Chilean kiwifruit season, thanks to our partners Copefrut and David Del Curto, following the strategy of continuity of the branded product on the shelves all year round," Zampagna said.