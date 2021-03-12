Pineapples: U.S. seeks comments on imports from the Philippines

The government of the Philippines has asked USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of pineapple (Ananas comosus) for consumption into the United States and Territories.

APHIS announced it has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

It shares draft pest risk assessments and pest lists to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead to a revision of the draft assessment before identifying pest mitigations and proceeding with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for pineapple for consumption from the Philippines will be available for review and comment until April 22, 2021.

To view the assessment or submit comments, click here.

In 2020 the U.S. imported $716 million of pineapples, of which 84 percent came from Costa Rica. Other supplies include Mexico, Thailand, Guatemala and Ecuador.

The Philippines in 2019 exported $323 million of pineapples which went mainly to China, Japan and other Asian countries.

In 2017 Dole opened a new pineapple facility in the Philippines.