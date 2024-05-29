Philippines to export Hass avocados to Japan in 2024

Philippine Hass avocados could make their Japanese market debut sometime this year, Philstar Global reports.

The country’s Department of Agriculture (DA) reiterated its request to begin exporting the fruit in a recent meeting with Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya. Avocados are one of the high-value crops being promoted by the department because of their well-known export potential.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the Philippine Hass avocado industry is hoping for the final announcement of market access for avocados this year.

Laurel emphasized that phytosanitary requirements were “agreed in principle” during his visit to Japan last December.

"Current destination markets for Philippine avocados are China, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei Darussalam, the UK, and Northern Ireland."

Japan imported about $160 million worth of avocados in 2023, according to USDA data.

In September last year, the first Philippine fresh avocado shipment reached South Korea after 15 years of negotiations, marking the nation's international trade efforts.

The DA then said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was “committed to the acceleration of agricultural development by opening the country’s doors to Philippine fruit exports.”

