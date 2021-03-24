Zespri announces New York office and new North America chief

New Zealand kiwifruit marketer Zespri has announced that it will establish a New York office and that it has appointed a new chief for North America.

The office will open in 2022 to supplement its West Coast presence, the company said.

Dan Riley will assume the responsibilities from Glen Arrowsmith as Market Manager North America in addition to launching the New York office. Arrowsmith will transition from the North American team mid-year relocating back to New Zealand.

“We would like to thank Glen for successfully laying the foundation of our North American business. He has been a key pillar in building the business and organization into what it is today—a thriving business with an exceptionally engaged and high-performing team,” states Giorgio Comino, Executive Officer Europe and North America.

“We are also excited to have Dan join our team as he brings width and depth of commercial experience and business leadership. As he builds on the strong foundation that Glen spearheaded, we can bring our growth to the next level in the coming years.”

Prior to joining Zespri, Riley held various sales roles at PespsiCo, Nestle’ Waters and Coca Cola, where he progressed to the role of Regional Director, Venturing and Emerging Brands.

He has a strong background in sales leadership across mature and emerging brands; coaching and developing sales teams; building distribution networks; and nurturing consumer relationships.

His more recent positions include entrepreneurial start-ups including Vice President of National Sales with Cloud Water brands.

“I am excited to be joining such an outstanding organization as Zespri. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional brand team in North America, and I look forward to supporting and strengthening our distributor and customer partnerships at the start of the new season and beyond,” explains Riley.

SunGold Kiwifruit will return to retail shelves mid-May as Zespri looks forward to another successful season.