Giumarra announces return of DulceVida nectarines

The trio of French-bred California nectarines under Giumarra's DulceVida brand will be offered again this summer after a successful last year, according to a press release.

Each DulceVida edition has a unique appearance and will be offered with different availability this summer. The Midnight Edition with a yellow flesh and dark, speckled exterior will be available from mid-June to August.

The Twilight Edition has similar availability but has white flesh with "frosted fuchsia skin" and the Sunrise Edition will be available July through mid-August and has yellow flesh with deep red skin.

"We are very eager for this summer's return of our proprietary, premium DulceVida nectarines," Jeannine Martin, Corporate Vice President for The Giumarra Companies and Director of Sales for Giumarra Reedley/Kingsburg said.

Ms. Martin noted that the company has developed its DulceVida nectarines over the course of many years with California stone fruit growers.

“Our family has been a proud California stone fruit grower for decades – we are now in our fourth generation,” said Tim Thiesen, who also manages the DulceVida test orchard in Reedley, California.

The nectarines are available in both corrugated consumer boxes with two and a half as well as four-pound options while plastic handled bags have a two-pound option.

In January Giumarra announced a new partnership with Santiago, Chile-based CarSol Group, a large grower and distributor of blueberries from Chile and Peru.