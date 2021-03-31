Apeel announces 'expanded partnership network' of avocado companies

Apeel has announced an "expanded partnership network" made up of more than 20 avocado industry leaders using its plant-based protection in the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

The company says that today its extended-shelf-life avocados are available in tens of thousands of retail locations around the world through a network of suppliers in the key growing regions that support the U.S. and EU markets including California, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

New suppliers such as Chilean grower El Parque and Peruvian grower Agrícola Cerro Prieto provide greater retail access to key growing regions.

Index Fresh, Calavo, Del Monte and West Pak are the most recent to announce the availability of Apeel Avocados in the U.S., adding to an avocado supplier network that was pioneered with early partners like Horton Fruit Company, Del Rey Avocado and Nature’s Pride.

“This network of sustainability-focused suppliers has become a global force for good in the fight against food waste, unlocking opportunities and efficiencies for everyone while massively cutting waste through the supply chain, at retail and in consumers homes,” said Michael Schaeman, SVP of Global Sales at Apeel.

“Our collaboration with these incredible partners to deliver longer-lasting avocados is just the beginning of the benefits this network will be able to extend to their customers.”

In 2020, avocado suppliers using Apeel prevented at least 5 million avocados from going to waste, with much greater impacts to come in 2021 as a result of this expanded supplier base, according to Apeel.

Apeel calculates the environmental benefits associated with food waste reduction outcomes, so suppliers can offer their customers quantitative evidence of how reducing food waste accelerates their sustainability initiatives. What’s more, retailers know that every purchase of longer-lasting avocados will have an impact on their shoppers’ in-home waste as well.

"With the nationwide launch of Apeel avocados at our German EDEKA supermarket and Netto discount stores, we are reaching a new milestone in our goal of reducing food waste step-by-step,” explained Markus Mosa, CEO of EDEKA.

“We also support our shoppers to make an active contribution themselves to prevent valuable food in the household from ending up in the garbage bin.”

The network has been successful at implementing Apeel’s technology to create dramatic food waste reduction and business opportunities as a result of produce that lasts longer. Across its avocado programs, Apeel’s retail partners have experienced a 50% reduction in avocado waste and an associated 10% increase in sales on average.