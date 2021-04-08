AgroFresh's Harvista 1.3 SC solution provides dramatic benefits for U.S. blueberry growers

By AgroFresh

Leading AgTech company AgroFresh has announced that its pioneering near-harvest Harvista™ 1.3 SC solution is now available to U.S. blueberry growers, providing them with huge benefits and helping them to enjoy a more successful harvest season.

The technology - which was previously only available in the US for apples, pear, and cherry crops - helps growers to harvest more desirable fruit, achieve a longer season, and optimize labor resources to reduce costs and increase profit potential.

By using Harvista on blueberry farms, growers can influence the natural ripening process to optimize quality at harvest and deliver the bigger, firmer and higher-quality blueberries that consumers demand.

One major way it does this is by reducing the damage that blueberries inevitably incur when they are harvested. Bruising occurs whether you handpick or machine harvest, but with Harvista technology, blueberries maintain fruit firmness reducing the impact from harvest bruising.

Another key factor that will help make your berries be in high demand thanks to Harvista is the larger berry sizing. Upon measurement, treated blueberries have consistently shown to be larger at harvest and in storage compared to the untreated. The technology also contributes to berry weight increases, as well as firmer fruit at harvest and after storage.

Added to this is the benefit of at least three days more shelf-life compared to untreated fruit, making the fruit far more attractive to retail, wholesale and foodservice buyers.

In addition to the size, weight, and shelf-life benefits of the fruit, Harvista also allows consolidation of picks by increasing the percentage of blue-colored berries at each harvest. Consolidated handpicking and more machine picking help reduce the grower’s costs, increase fruit’s time in the field and get fresher blueberries into the supply chain faster.

Growers can also reduce labor hours and costs by enabling the transition to mechanized over-the-row harvesting and facilitating a more successful machine harvest.

“We’re excited to add blueberries to our list of U.S. approved crops for Harvista,” said Darrell Riddle, Harvista Global Business Lead at AgroFresh.

“The benefits of firmer blueberries at harvest, the potential of reducing the number of picks, and having less berry weight loss is encouraging news for the rapidly growing and competitive global blueberry industry.”

Five trials on four different varieties revealed that berries treated with Harvista saw either an increase in firmness or a more consistent firmness, notably amongst the Blue Crop varietal, known for its lower levels of firmness.

The technology offers easy self-application, and growers can use their existing sprayers. Simply spray Harvista up to three days before the intended pick date for optimum results.

To learn more about Harvista visit www.agrofresh.com/harvista or contact Darrell Riddle, dsriddle@agrofresh.com, (509) 607 4436.

Harvista 1.3 SC is registered by the US EPA; Registration No. 71297-17.

Always read and follow label directions. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency or your local AgroFresh account manager to determine if this product is registered for sale or use in your state.