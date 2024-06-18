AgroFresh names industry veteran as Chairman of its board

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. a global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, named Kent Shoemaker to its Board of Directors and appointed him Chairman of the Board.

"As we continue to expand our products and services for additional crops, we remain committed to helping our customers meet their post-harvest challenges at every step in the fresh produce supply chain," said Clint Lewis, CEO of AgroFresh. "We are excited to welcome a leader like Kent who has walked in our customers' shoes and has been a successful business leader with direct experiences in produce production and managing risk along the supply chain as produce travels from harvest to home."

Until his retirement in 2023, Shoemaker served as CEO of Lipman Family Farms for nearly 14 years, the largest open-field tomato grower in North America. The Immokalee, Fla.-based company provides year-round fresh produce through an integrated network of research and development, farming, processing and packing.

"A deep respect has marked my journey to this role for agriculture and a passion for fostering sustainable practices," said Shoemaker. "It is an honor to be associated with such a highly regarded leader in the area of produce sustainability."

"Kent's experience will be invaluable to us as AgroFresh continues its transformation to expand its pathways for growth, having recently completed the acquisitions of both Tessara and Pace International," added Lewis.

As the newest independent director, Shoemaker replaces Brian Kocher as Chairman of the Board who has recently transitioned off the Board to take on the role of CEO for SunOpta. Kent will now join other independent board members: Tina Lawton, former APAC President of Syngenta; Sandor Nagy, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Supply Chain at Driscoll's; and David McInerney, Founder/Former CEO of Fresh Direct. [Link to previous release: https://www.agrofresh.com/ agrofresh-new-board-directors/ ]