Del Monte Fresh Produce expands organic fresh-cut fruit production

Del Monte Fresh Produce has announced the expansion of its organic fresh-cut fruit production in North America, specifically in the U.S. and Canada.

The Organic Fresh-Cut Fruit expansion will allow for added retail convenience, as the fruit will be cut to order prior to distribution, according to a press release.

Since fruits cannot be cut in-store, this process eliminates a hassle for retail stores and will help continue to incrementally grow retail sales.

This expansion will allow Fresh Del Monte to continue growing its fresh-cut conventional and organic fruit businesses nationally while diversifying its variety of produce SKUs. Produce is cut-to-order at each facility for direct, next-day deliveries and pickups.

Fresh Del Monte has offered conventional fresh-cut fruit processing nationwide for over 20 years and is expanding to organic products due to the recent rising consumer demand.

“We are excited to now be expanding and processing organic fresh-cut fruit,” said Kirk Teske, Vice President, Product Management and Sales, Fresh-Cut N.A.

“Our team is always working to find new and innovative solutions to meet the needs of our consumers, and we are excited to offer our customers greater freshness and efficiencies in the organic fresh-cut fruit category."

"We’re committed to providing our customers with new and existing products that fit their various lifestyles and look forward to getting the freshest produce in their hands," he said.