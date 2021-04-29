Dole and China's Joy Wing Mau establish 'strategic cooperation'

Dole and the Joy Wing Mau Corporation, one of China's largest fruit companies - have established a 'strategic cooperation agreement for the first time.

Together they will pour their efforts into new projects that will further strengthen their cooperation and lead to mutual benefit, the companies said.

Joy Wing Mau and Dole organized a satisfactory contract-signing ceremony at the Joy Wing Mau Group Shenzhen Operations Center.

Joy Wing Mau has already established long-term strategic partnerships with some of the largest fruit brands such as Zespri, T&G, Hortifrut, Driscoll's, and Rockit.

Now Joy Wing Mau has added Dole to this friendship circle, which it describes as a "significant milestone" for the global fruit market.

Joy Wing Mau will also take this chance to set up a strategic brand category unit, dedicated to serving these world-renowned brands, investing the equivalent resources as in its own product line, and making them better developed for the Chinese market.

Joy Wing Mau added that the strategic partnership with Dole gives it a new stimulus and will further drive the company to develop strong, platform-based services for the fruit market.

In the future, Joy Wing Mau said it would strengthen its organizational capacity and invest in even more supply sources.

It will also continue to provide specialized services for the largest fruit brands in major fruit production areas across the globe and help them shorten their supply chains and improve their efficiency, it added.

Guests at the signing ceremony included Yang Tong, board chair in charge of Dole China Packaged Foodstuffs and Drinks; director Ma Renxing, head of sales at Dole China Packaged Foodstuffs and Drinks; and director Li Guangyi, head of marketing at Dole China Packaged Foodstuffs and Drinks; and Zhang Jian, president of the Joy Wing Mau Group.

The signing of the agreement also coincided with the launch of a new product, the Dole fruit cup.