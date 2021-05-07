Costa Rica: Over 100 kilograms of cocaine found in banana container

A container of bananas with 105 kilograms of cocaine was detected at the Muelle APM terminals, located in Moín de Limón, according to CRHoy.com.

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported that the packages, each weighing one kilogram were hidden in the "thermo king" of the container.

The container carried almost 1,100 boxes of bananas to be transported to the final destination of Deham in Hamburg, Germany.

The Costa Rican anti-narcotics police division selected the suspicious container and ran it through the scanner, confirming the presence of irregularities.

Since the beginning of this year, drugs have been found and seized in nine containers, totaling the intended transport of almost 7,000 kilograms out of the country.

Last year, 19 containers were seized in the country adding to almost 16,200 kilograms of drugs to be exported.

