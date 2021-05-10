World Packaging Organisation to create global database

The World Packaging Organisation (WPO) has announced the creation of a database that will contain global data related to the packaging industry such as regulations, safety, technology, and sustainability.

“We have decided to take a step-by-step approach to collect important global packaging information. This is a project we have had on our agenda for a number of years but always lacked the resources”, states WPO President, Pierre Pienaar.

“But thanks to WPO longstanding Chinese Board members, CPF (China Packaging Federation) and CEPI (China National Export Commodities Packaging Research Institute), we decided to join forces and offered to undertake such a venture along with the guidance of the WPO Executive team.”

Pierre adds: “Due to this being in an infant stage and both parties in a learning phase, the intention is to commence ‘slowly and small’. We have discussed how this will possibly look initially and what we foresee over the next 3-5 years."

"Although we discussed global data such as regulations, safety, technology, sustainability, etc, we have decided to begin with simple but important global packaging market information.”

The first topic to be explored in the WPO Packaging Database is the size of the packaging industry in WPO members' countries.

All the collected information will be displayed in the World Packaging Organisation platform database administered by CPF/CEPI where the virtual address will be announced soon.