Aldi removes plastic packaging on its bananas in the UK

Aldi has announced a trial aimed at reducing plastic waste from its bananas, taking place across selected stores in the North East, Yorkshire, the South West, the South East, and the Midlands.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is replacing the traditional plastic bag with a paper band alternative on selected lines, including its Nature’s Pick five-pack, midi bananas, and the Organic six-pack.

If successful, the change would help to remove an estimated 234 tonnes of plastic packaging per year.

“At Aldi, we know how important reducing plastic is to our customers, colleagues, and the future of the planet," said Luke Emery, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi.

“We are constantly reviewing ways we can do this, and our latest trial on bananas is another great step on that journey.”

The move is the latest of many plastic and packaging-reduction initiatives by the supermarket.

Aldi is introducing thinner bags for its onions, which will save 13 tonnes of plastic annually. It is also replacing the current non-recyclable packaging on its Specially Selected West Country and Yorkshire block butter with a paper-based alternative wrap that can be recycled at home, helping to remove more than 10 tonnes of non-recyclable packaging from circulation each year.

Photo by Aldi