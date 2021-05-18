International Blueberry Organization Summit - Save the date

The Peruvian Blueberry Growers' Association (ProArandanos) has committed, together with the International Blueberry Organization (IBO), to organizing the next IBO Summit 2021, which will take place online between August 23 and 25, 2021, with Peru as the host country.

The IBO Summit is the most important event on the calendar of the blueberry industry, where every 12 to 18 months the main leaders of the sector meet in a designated country that produces blueberries. This time it will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to address common challenges and coordinate potential solutions, explore opportunities and, most importantly, promote the health and sustainability of the blueberry industry.

This year the summit will be held on a 100% digital platform created exclusively for this event, through which the participants will be able to virtually visit various fields in Peru, as well as listen and participate in a wide range of presentations and discussions by renowned professionals from around the world.

The IBO Summit 2021, whose motto is “Together to be the Berry Best”, will be a global event, planning to bring together delegates from more than thirty countries, between America, Europe, Africa and Asia. It will be a unique opportunity for the sponsoring companies to generate commercial contacts and exposure for their brands.

We invite you to visit our website for more information https://ibosummit2021.com.pe/.