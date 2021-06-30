New USDA resources to encourage reduction of food waste

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new resources to inform consumers on how to reduce food waste during the July Fourth holiday and beyond.

In a one-minute video, USDA's Food Loss and Waste Liaison Dr. Jean Buzby demonstrates different ways to prevent food waste. Additionally, an infographic presents streamlined steps to follow at home.

On July Fourth and all summer long, USDA encourages consumers to use four simple steps to reduce food waste at home.

Plan ahead - Before you go to the grocery store or order online, make a list so you don't buy more than you need.

Serve smart – portion control is good for your waistline and good for reducing plate waste.

Love your leftovers – Pack leftovers in small portions in shallow containers, mark the contents and date and refrigerate or freeze immediately.

Compost, don't trash – Food in landfills produces harmful methane. You can recycle your food scraps in a home compost bin or at a local compost center.

According to USDA research, the average family of four wastes nearly $1,500 worth of food each year.

And the food that goes in the trash winds up in a landfill where it creates methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.