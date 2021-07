Colin Fain, CEO of Agronometrics extends his personal invitation to join us and the International Blueberry Organization at the 2021 IBO Summit on August 23, 24 and 25. At this event, Colin Fain and Cort Brazelton join forces to offer a sneak peek into the 2021 State of the Industry Report.

You can find more information about the event at: https://ibosummit2021.com.pe/.