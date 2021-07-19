U.S. retailers see longer-lasting limes with Apeel - FreshFruitPortal.com

New data from U.S. retailers has highlighted the impact of limes treated with Apeel, with the edible plant-based coating significantly increasing shelf-life and maintaining the green color for longer.

Apeel recently shared U.S. sustainability impact numbers for its longer-lasting limes currently sold in over 3,000 grocery stores coast-to-coast, including Kroger and CUB banner markets.

The data shows that Apeel-protected limes maintain freshness and green color for 17 days more than untreated limes.

Apeel’s protection doubles the shelf-life of produce by keeping moisture in and oxygen out— the primary causes of spoilage. For Apeel-protected limes, that means better color and less desiccation, and the avoidance of premature rot.

The company says this has afforded retailers with the chance to sell limes that normally would have gone to waste due to mere discoloration, and has provided supply partners like Robinson Fresh, Sicar and Colimex, and wholesalers like Peirone, a differentiated way to meet retailers’ quality and sustainability needs.

“Identifying and implementing solutions to the growing problem of food waste may be most impactful when facilitated at scale, upstream in the supply chain,” said Rob Lynch, Director of Strategic Accounts at Robinson Fresh, a division of C.H. Robinson.

“We work constantly with suppliers, retailers and foodservice providers to find more sustainable approaches and solutions through our global suite of services. In just one year of working with Apeel, we are proud to have substantially reduced waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.”

Shoppers are reaping value too with Apeel-protected limes showing 93% less desiccation and 85% reduction in yellowing severity compared to non-Apeel limes after 28 days in ambient conditions.

“Our collaboration with retailers that have the same objective as Apeel to reduce food waste has also proven to impact their bottom line with consistently strong ROI,” said David Nelley, VP of Buyer Sales, Apeel. “With more ripe, green colored limes on store shelves, retailers have realized increased sales due to more limes in shopping baskets versus waste baskets, also reducing shrink by 30% on average.”

“Our commitment has always been to bring exceptional value to our customers without sacrificing quality,” said Charlie Russell, Director of Produce and Floral at Cub. “Since collaborating with Apeel to bring customers the best possible produce in the categories of avocados and limes so far, we not only saw shrink go down, but our sales have gone up by the same margins."

"This is a testament to the value provided by Apeel’s longer-lasting produce. Consumers are no longer mining through bins of limes to find that perfect green color. They know by choosing an Apeel lime, they’re choosing one with peak ripeness that will last noticeably longer on their kitchen counters at home.”