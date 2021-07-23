Cherry sales to grow significantly with consumer demand

The significant rise in the global demand for fresh cherries has resulted in rising sales of imported cherries that are sweeter in taste and larger in size, according to Transparency Market Research.

The global fresh cherry market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

The market is predicted to reach a value of US$107.2 billion by 2029.

Businesses are now moving into high-demand countries of Asia Pacific, such as China and Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

Firms involved in fresh cherry cultivation are promoting a variety of techniques to increase profit margins.

Consumers are increasingly adopting healthy lifestyles, opening up growth prospects for the fresh cherry market.

Cherry growers are benefiting from the rising interest in black cherries that are firmer and sweeter.

Additionally, the global fresh cherries market is likely to benefit from the increased demand for frozen fruits in general.

Looking at growth drivers, fresh cherries are frequently utilized as a component in cosmetic and skincare items.

Cherry producers also invest in antimicrobial films that prolong the shelf life of fresh cherries substantially.