Orchard View Cherries anticipates promising season

Orchard View Cherries are gearing up for a fruitful season, anticipating consistent, large, and sweet cherries. Marketed by Oppy, the team awaits its first pick on June 13.

After years of weather-adverse events, the team is happy to announce the great news. According to Oppy's press release, the season is progressing well and they're expecting excellent quality fruit.

“It’s the most normal season we’ve experienced in a while, with cool mornings and temperate days,” said Brenda Thomas, president of Orchard View.

The first variety that will be picked is Chelan, which according to Thomas is starting to turn color and looking great thanks to the good climate.

“We’re seeing consistency and good distribution through the trees, which in turn will give us some nice sizing. Mother Nature has been really good to us so far, giving the cherries ample temperatures at the exact time they need it to develop their sugars. It’s looking to be a really tasty crop.”

Promotional periods are expected in June, particularly around Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, with peak volumes anticipated between June 20 and July 7.

Over 90% of the Orchard View cherries shipped are grown in its orchards. Varieties range from Chelan, Bing, Kordia, Rainier, Lapins, Regina, Skeena, and Sweetheart.

Located in Oregon, the third-largest producer of sweet cherries in the United States, Orchard View Cherries packs more than 10,000 tons of cherries a year.

This year, North America was the fourth region with the highest exports of fresh cherries to the global market this year, with 90,000 tons, equivalent to $510 million.

The United States is the predominant market and one of the leading countries in sweet cherry production.

Oregon cherry season starts the first week in June and can run through mid-August.